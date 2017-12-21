(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts)
We’re just a few days away from Christmas, so an extra $100 bucks would really help out!
Kim from Minooka stepped up to the challenge to face Roman this morning!
Want your chance? Email Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush say they plan on touring together next year. What name is this duo better known by? (Sugarland)
- The footage of this classic country singer’s 2012 DWI arrest was recently released even though the family had petitioned for it not to be. The singer was naked in the video. Who was it? (Randy Travis)
- Many country singers were sporting t-shirts with the saying “This Shirt Saves Lives” on them recently. What were those shirts helping raise money for? (St Jude Children’sHospital)
- Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey recently turned 16. Who is Audrey’s dad? (Tim McGraw)
- Some people have compared the song “Singles You Up” to the song “Jesse’s Girl” by Rick Springfield. Who sings Singles You Up? (Jordan Davis)