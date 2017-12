Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

Kelsea Ballerini tied the knot with Morgan Evans on Dec. 2 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

She didn’t post many pictures from the big day until now when People magazine shared them exclusively.

The whole wedding looked like it was ripped straight from a fairytale; Her dress, the altar on the beach, the lit up reception and plunging into the pool at the end — it was perfect!

Check out Kelsea and Morgan’s Wedding Album HERE!