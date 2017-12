(Photo credit: OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP/Getty Images)

We’re just a couple of days from Christmas and Stylz and Roman wanted to know if anyone was teetering on the Naughty or Nice list.

Since the guys are close person friends with Santa Claus, they decided to let their listeners confess to something bad they did this year so they could remain on the nice list.

Be warned though, one of these Christmas Confessionals involved horse poop and a mailbox!