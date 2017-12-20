June 7, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform during the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center. Mandatory Credit: Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

What’s better than one country artist on a song? Duets.

In 2017, country radio was gifted with some pretty incredible duets and oftetimes, they were collaborations with artists from other genres.

Check out someo of our favorite ones this year.

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina – What Ifs

Keith Urban ft. Carrie Underwood – The Fighter

Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris – Craving You

Brad Paisley ft. Mick Jagger – Drive of Shame

Niall Horan ft. Maren Morris – Seeing Blind

Florida Georgia Line ft. Bebe Rexha – Meant to Be

Chris Lane ft. Tori Kelly – Take Back Home Girl

Maren Morris ft. Vince Gill – Dear Hate

Thomas Rhett ft. Rhett Akins – Drink a Little Beer