Filed Under:country duets
June 7, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform during the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center. Mandatory Credit: Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

What’s better than one country artist on a song? Duets.

In 2017, country radio was gifted with some pretty incredible duets  and oftetimes, they were collaborations with artists from other genres.

Check out someo of our favorite ones this year.

 

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina – What Ifs

 

Keith Urban ft. Carrie Underwood – The Fighter

 

Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris – Craving You

 

Brad Paisley ft. Mick Jagger – Drive of Shame

 

Niall Horan ft. Maren Morris – Seeing Blind

 

Florida Georgia Line ft. Bebe Rexha – Meant to Be

 

Chris Lane ft. Tori Kelly – Take Back Home Girl 

 

Maren Morris ft. Vince Gill – Dear Hate

 

Thomas Rhett ft. Rhett Akins – Drink a Little Beer

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live