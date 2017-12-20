June 7, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform during the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center. Mandatory Credit: Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK
What’s better than one country artist on a song? Duets.
In 2017, country radio was gifted with some pretty incredible duets and oftetimes, they were collaborations with artists from other genres.
Check out someo of our favorite ones this year.
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina – What Ifs
Keith Urban ft. Carrie Underwood – The Fighter
Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris – Craving You
Brad Paisley ft. Mick Jagger – Drive of Shame
Niall Horan ft. Maren Morris – Seeing Blind
Florida Georgia Line ft. Bebe Rexha – Meant to Be
Chris Lane ft. Tori Kelly – Take Back Home Girl
Maren Morris ft. Vince Gill – Dear Hate
Thomas Rhett ft. Rhett Akins – Drink a Little Beer