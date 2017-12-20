(Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

When you’re a little brother, you often look up to your big brother!

That was the case with Michael from the Northwest Side, who called in this morning to salute his brother Umberto.

Michael was 9 years old when his brother went into the Marines and, when we he was old enough, he followed in his brothers footsteps as well!

Umberto was a Lance Corporal and in the infantry, but was hurt carrying an injured soldier back during basic training and never made it overseas.

Thank you for your service Umberto and Michael!