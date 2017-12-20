(Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for CBS RADIO)
Every morning around 7:40, Roman takes on a challenger looking to beat him in the College of Country Knowledge.
This morning that challenger was Beth from Rogers Park.
If you want your chance (and maybe score $100 bucks), email Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Darius Rucker didn’t think he’d make it as a country singer. He said…quote…“No one thought it would work because I was a black guy coming from pop.” He was the front man for Hootie and the….WHAT? (Blowfish)
- For the first time since 2013….Taylor Swift has a song on the country charts. What is that song? (New Year’s Day)
- Losing Sleep has just been certified gold….which mean that it’s been either sold or streamed over 500 thousand times. Who sings Losing Sleep? (Chris Young)
- Cameron Duddy celebrated his recent birthday by going car surfing. What group is he a part of? (Midland)
- Someone asked Luke Bryan “what makes him country” and he pointed to his small town upbringing in this state. Is it Georgia, Rhode Island or Washington? (Georgia)