What a lineup!!!

If you don’t have any New Year’s Eve plans, don’t worry, Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve will have you entertained all night long!

As previously announced, Ryan Seacrest will host the 46th New Years Eve special for the 12th year in a row.

He will be joined by Jenny McCarthy who will once again provide onsite commentary from within the crowd.

Ciara will be replacing Fergie as the West Coast host, while Lucy Hale will be hosting from New Orleans!

Florida Georgia Line will be hitting the stage TWICE; once with Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso and Watt to perform the hit “Let Me Go” and again with Bebe Rexha for their hit “Meant to Be.”

What better way to ring in the new year than on @NYRE from the Hollywood Party! We'll be performing 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC. 🎉🎉🎉 #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/GpL6BwQxMN — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) December 14, 2017

Kane Brown will also be performing at the Hollywood party!

What if @kanebrown was performing on #RockinEve from the Hollywood Party? HE IS! 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/lxLqXIBvZ1 — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 12, 2017

Sugarland has been on hiatus since 2012, but they’re reuniting in Times Square to kiss 2017 goodbye!

Ain’t no party like a Sugarland party! We're performing LIVE from Times Square on @NYRE Dec. 31 at 8/7c on ABC. #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/Zm0i0rZqz5 — Sugarland (@Sugarlandmusic) December 8, 2017

Other performers include G-Eazy, Halsey, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Fitz and the Tantrums, Portugal the Man and more!