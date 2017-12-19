Filed Under:dick clark's, new years eve, Sugarland
08 November 2017 - Nashville, Tennessee - Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles, Sugarland. 51st Annual CMA Awards, Country Music's Biggest Night, held at Bridgestone Arena. (Photo by Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

What a lineup!!!

If you don’t have any New Year’s Eve plans, don’t worry, Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve will have you entertained all night long!

As previously announced, Ryan Seacrest will host the 46th New Years Eve special for the 12th year in a row.

He will be joined by Jenny McCarthy who will once again provide onsite commentary from within the crowd.

Ciara will be replacing Fergie as the West Coast host, while Lucy Hale will be hosting from New Orleans!

Florida Georgia Line will be hitting the stage TWICE; once with Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso and Watt to perform the hit “Let Me Go” and again with Bebe Rexha for their hit “Meant to Be.”

 

Kane Brown will also be performing at the Hollywood party!

 

Sugarland has been on hiatus since 2012, but they’re reuniting in Times Square to kiss 2017 goodbye!

 

Other performers include G-Eazy, Halsey, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Fitz and the Tantrums, Portugal the Man and more!

 

