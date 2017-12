(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

This morning a proud military Mom called in to talk about her son, but her daughter-in-law as well!

Brian and Aurora Talarico are both marines that met will serving and have been deployed all over the world.

Both have since been medically discharged and are living back in the US.

Brian’s Mom, Tracy from the North Side, called in to brag on them and her two grandkids too!

Thank you for your service Brian and Aurora!