(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
If anyone is able to beat Roman, they score $100 bucks, which comes in handy around Christmas time!
Did Casey from Sycamore get that Benjamin Franklin to put in her wallet this morning?
For your chance to enroll in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge, email Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- This group says that their Grammy nominations for the song “Drinkin’ Problem” came out of left field and they weren’t expecting it. Who are they? (Midland)
- This singer has followed up his hit song “What Ifs” with a new one called “Heaven.” Who is he? (Kane Brown)
- Chis Young has added 12 new dates to his “Losing Sleep” tour. It’ll stop at the Sears Center on January 20th. Where is the Sears Center located? (Hoffman Estates)
- Earl Dibbles Jr is the alter ego of which country music singer? (Granger Smith)
- Blake Shelton took to Twitter to say that he didn’t have a secret meeting with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan last week. They simply posed for a photo when Ryan visited Blake’s restaurant, “Ole Red,” which is in Blake’s home state. What state is it? (Oklahoma)