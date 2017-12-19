Filed Under:best of nine, Instagram

As we look forward to 2018, we have to stop and reflect on 2017.

And with that comes a lot of nostalgia as we look back at some of our favorite memories.

More specifically, as Instagram’s #bestnine collage reminds us of our most-liked social media moments.

You’ve probably seen the #2017BestNine popping up on your newsfeed already.

 

If you want to see yours, here’s how you can do it:

1. Visit the 2017bestnine website and type in your Instagram handle.

2. This will automatically gather all of your snaps from the 2017 year, analyze likes and pick the most liked 9, obviously.

3. It doesn’t require a login so you can also type in a friend’s handle and see their top 9 secretly.

us99 full Heres How To Relive Your Year with Instagrams Best of Nine

 

Keep in mind, many people are accessing the site right now so you MIGHT have to wait 10 minutes for it to load up.

And be sure your Instagram is public. It won’t work on a private handle!

