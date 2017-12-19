“World Series Special” 2400-series rail car (CTA)

Keeping up with tradition, the CTA is once again offering free rides on New Year’s Eve.

The Miller Lite Free Rides on NYE is an annual effort to curb drunk driving during a day where everyone of age is drinking.

The complimentary rides will begin at 10pm on December 31 and run through 4am on January 1st.

Those who have gone out on New Year’s Eve before know that ordering an Uber is difficult and quite expensive due to the increased demand.

So if you can, please take advantage of the free CTA rides.

And PLEASE DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE.

A pricey Uber is still cheaper than losing your life, getting a DUI or hurting someone else!

Stay smart and safe as you ring in 2018!