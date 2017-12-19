Credit: Dreamstime

When you think of New Year’s Eve, your brain probably thinks New York City.

NYC is one of the most common destinations for those wanting to ring in the new year with a bang.

But if you aren’t exactly into standing in the middle of a huge crowd in the freezing cold and waiting for the ball drop which honestly, you could do from the comfort of your own home, it’s time to look into a few other options.

Here are the top 10 best cities to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2018!

1. NYC – As mentioned above, there is tons to see and do.

2. Walt Disney World in Orlando – New Year’s Eve in the magical place on Earth? Don’t mind if we do!

3. Los Angeles – The weather is just right, you may bump into a celebrity or 10 and there are enough bars to keep you up way past midnight.

4. San Francisco – Keep it classy with a variety of soirees, including a masquerade ball.

5. Chicago (look ma, we made it!) – Check out Navy Pier for our own version of a Times Square party, catch some fireworks or attend one of several major events happening throughout the city!

6. Boston – Fireworks at the Boston Harbor or a riverboat cruise will really get you in a festive spirit.

7. Miami – Come for the grand and luxurious parties, stay for the weather!

8. New Orleans – The city celebrates Mardi Gras style with extravagant floats, vibrant bands and live entertainment!

9. Denver – Feeling outdoorsy? Become one with nature as you enjoy skiing, snowboarding and other activities.

10. Las Vegas – Go out in style by gambling the night away or catching a show (Britney Spears is ending her residency on the 31st!). Not to mention there’s a party on the strip!

