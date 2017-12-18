(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)
Roman’s current record in the College of Country Knowledge is 256 and 23.
Did he add a win or a loss to that record after facing off with his opponent Theresa from Palos Heights?
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Instagram announced that Selena Gomez was this year’s most followed celeb, with over 130 million followers. Taylor Swift was #6 with 190 million. What are Taylor’s fans nicknamed? (Swifties)
- Shay Mooney says that getting a Nintendo 64 was his favorite Christmas gift as a kid. What group is he a part of? (Dan and Shay
- Gwen Stefani joked with Jimmy Fallon the other day that she’s buying her boyfriend a couch for Christmas. Who is Stefani dating? (Blake Shelton)
- Garth Brooks was on Ellen the other day talking about his recent CMA Entertainer of the Year win, lip-syncing at the CMA Awards, his new anthology and touring. What is Ellen’s last name? (DeGeneres)
- This “Every Little Thing” singer joked in a recent interview that if a guy tried to use a stupid pick up line on her….she’d probably throw up. Who is she? (Carly Pearce)