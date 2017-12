(Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Natasha called in to the Stylz and Roman to celebrate a Marine that she’s really proud of…her best friend.

Natasha and Cesar have been friends for years, since he walked her home after her shift at a local bar.

Cesar, who grew up on the South Side, served in the Marines, was deployed overseas and was honorably discharged.

He’s now a police officer, so he’s double dipping in that hero mode!

Thanks for your service Cesar!