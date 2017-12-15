(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group)
Whose dancing was inspired by Mick Jagger?
What band is playing Times Square this New Year’s Eve?
You’ll find out the answers to that and a whole bunch more in today’s Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Thomas Rhett claims that the way he performs is influenced a lot by Mick Jagger. What group is Jagger famous for being a part of? (The Rolling Stones)
- Reba McEntire defended this singer’s choice to lip sync at the CMA Awards a couple of weeks ago and called him the hardest working man in music. Who was she referring to? (Garth Brooks)
- LOCASH will ring in the New Year by doing two shows at a venue in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. What city is Time Square located in? (New York City)
- Jennifer Hudson joined this singer on stage during a recent performance on “The Voice” to sing “I’ll Name The Dogs.” Who was it? (Blake Shelton)
- “You Broke Up With Me” has just been certified gold, which means it’s accumulated more than 500,000 combined units of streams and sales. Whose song is it? (Walker Hayes)