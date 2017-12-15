Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

With the arrival of twins imminent, Hillary Scott’s friends threw a lovely baby shower for the Lady Antebellum star.

Scott shared images from the occasion on Instagram, thanking her friends (including Kelsea Ballerini) for the thoughtful get-together.

“Today was the most precious and perfect celebration for our little girls,” Scott captioned the photos. “One of my favorite parts about today was that a table full of amazing women (a few not pictured, and a few unable to attend who we missed tremendously!!) had great fellowship, laughs, and lifted each other up…all while celebrating these two babies who I pray grow up to first be who God has created them to be, but also a melting pot of all of the hearts in this room who love them so much already. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to the hostesses…Love y’all so much.”

The singer went on to thank Nashville restaurant Husk for hosting the event and “making our bellies REALLY happy!!”

