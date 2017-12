(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

This morning Roseanne from Chicago Heights called in to honor her nephew, John, who served in the marines.

Roseanne told Stylz and Roman that she was understandably worried, but knew that the structure the marines would bring would be good for her nephew.

He’s out of the marines now…..and she says that while he know has that structure, he’s still as funny as ever!

Thank your for your service John Grutzius!