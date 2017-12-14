(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMLG )
Ashely from Oswego didn’t have the most stellar of appearances during Roman’s College of Country Knowledge this morning.
She only got two right. Would you have done better?
Your chance is waiting! Email Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- At first, Taylor Swift’s new album wasn’t available on any streaming services, but it is now. What is the name of that album? (Reputation)
- It’s hard to believe but Kenny Chesney just received his first solo Grammy nomination in the Best Country Album category. In what city are the Grammy’s happening next January? (New York City)
- Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker and Brothers Osborne are all helping out with St. Jude’s “Save Lives” t-shirt campaign. In what city is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital located? (Memphis)
- These two members of Sugarland have decided to start working together again after four years of working on separate solo projects. Who are they? (Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush)
- Cole Swindell says his third album is about halfway done. Cole had a hit song about an ex not being worth….what? (Whiskey)