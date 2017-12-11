Big Loud Records artist Morgan Wallen is coming to Joe’s Live this March, and you do not want to miss this opportunity to see him live! His resume consists of tour dates with Florida Georgia Line on their ‘Dig Your Roots’ Tour as well as a contestant on Season 6 of ‘The Voice’. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see this college baseball player turned country music artist, this March in Chicago.

The contest begins on Monday 12/11 at 10am and ends on Friday 12/29 at 10am. Five (5) total winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 12/29 at approximately 10am. Approximate retail $30.