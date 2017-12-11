Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are set to continue their annual Christmas tradition of spending the holidays Down Under.

“We go back to Australia,” Kidman told Us Weekly. “My mother and my husband’s mother both live in Australia so we go back home. My sister, and [I], we have a big summer Christmas, which I know sounds bizarre to Americans. We want to be on the beach for Christmas, no snow. We love the ocean and shrimp!”

Not exactly turkey, stuffing and snowball fights, but that sounds like a Christmas it would be easy to get used to celebrating.