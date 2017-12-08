Filed Under:Trace Adkins
Photo: Courtesy Essential Broadcast

By Scott T. Sterling

Trace Adkins pays respect to those who choose to serve in America’s military with a new video for “Still a Soldier.”

Related: Trace Adkins on Trump: ‘CNN, MSNBC and Fox Should Kiss His A– Every Day’

The patriotic clips features a day in the life of real-life Army Specialist Bryan Gerwitz. The video opens with Gerwitz waking at 5:30 a.m. before heading out for an honest day’s work on a construction site.

Interspersed throughout the clip are images of Adkins and his band performing the song, and Gerwitz spending time with his family.

“We recorded this song well over a year ago, and my intent was always to release it as a tip of my hat to those who have served,” Adkins said in a press statement. “To SPC. Bryan Gerwitz and all those who have crawled from the battlefield but still stand for the Anthem…This is for you.”

Watch Chase’s new clip below.

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live