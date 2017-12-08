Photo: Courtesy Essential Broadcast

By Scott T. Sterling

Trace Adkins pays respect to those who choose to serve in America’s military with a new video for “Still a Soldier.”

The patriotic clips features a day in the life of real-life Army Specialist Bryan Gerwitz. The video opens with Gerwitz waking at 5:30 a.m. before heading out for an honest day’s work on a construction site.

Interspersed throughout the clip are images of Adkins and his band performing the song, and Gerwitz spending time with his family.

“We recorded this song well over a year ago, and my intent was always to release it as a tip of my hat to those who have served,” Adkins said in a press statement. “To SPC. Bryan Gerwitz and all those who have crawled from the battlefield but still stand for the Anthem…This is for you.”

Watch Chase’s new clip below.