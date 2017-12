(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Grisel called Stylz and Roman this morning to salute her husband, 20 year military vet, Joel Colon.

Joel, who grew up in Humbolt Park, served in Afghanistan for 10 months, just a few mere months after he’d met Grisel!

But they’re still together and as she explained “he’s a great soldier, but an even better husband!”

Joel is still in the military and we salute your service sir!