(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

So, two of the three members of Lady Antebellum are expecting babies any day now, so they might have had an advantage in today’s Stylz and Roman’s 15 Second Frenzy!

They faced off with Trish from Sandwich to see who could name more baby related accessories in 15 seconds!

Now, it was sort of unfair because it was three on one, but Trisha still did amazing!