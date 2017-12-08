(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)
Did Savannah head into the weekend with an extra $100 in her pocket and a win over Roman in the College of Country Knowledge?
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- According to this singer….”money can’t buy happiness….but it can buy me a boat.” He can also “Fix You A Drink.” Who is he? (Chris Janson)
- Country music legend Reba McEntire performed a medley of country Christmas songs on Live with Kelly and Ryan the other day. What is the last name of Kelly, one of the show’s hosts? (Kelly Ripa)
- Dolly Parton topped Forbes list of the highest paid performers in country music with an estimated $37 million last year. What is the name of Parton’s Tennessee theme park? (Dollywood)
- Chris Stapelton will be an opening act on some of this group’s upcoming tour dates….a group whose current lineup consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Glenn Frey’s son Deacon. What group is it? (The Eagles)
- Darius Rucker will headline the College Football Playoff concert in Atlanta in January. He’ll be joined by this “In Case You Didn’t Know” singer. Who is it? (Brett Young)