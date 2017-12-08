Phil Vassar is one of a handful of musicians to have multiple hits as a songwriter AND as an artist. He has 10 Number 1s, 15 Top 10s, and 26 TOP 40s. Top songs include Just Another Day in Paradise. Carlene, Six Pack Summer, American Child, For a Little While & My Next Thirty Years (Tim McGraw), Right on the Money (Alan Jackson), I’m All Right & Bye Bye (Jodee Messina) and many more. American Soul is Phil’s ninth album. He also recently launched “Songs from the Cellar” a wine-infused musical conversation airing across the US and Europe.

The contest begins on Friday 12/08 at 10am and ends on Monday 12/22 at 10am. Five (5) total winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 12/18 at approximately 10am. Approximate retail $30.