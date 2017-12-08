Photo: Danny Clinch
By Scott T. Sterling
With today (Dec. 8) marking what would have been Gregg Allman’s 70th birthday, his label has shared a new music video for “Song for Adam.”
The pensive video features a pair of men on a motorcycle road trip across Texas, with the clip filmed on location in Taylor, Austin, South Padre Island and McAllen.
The track is from Allman’s Grammy-nominated final album, Southern Blood.
“Song for Adam” features background vocals from Jackson Browne, and was produced by Don Was.
Watch the video below.