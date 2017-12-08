New on Blu-ray and Digital: Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson star in the outrageous action-comedy THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD. Also starring Salma Hayek and Gary Oldman, get the film that has ‘big action, and even bigger laughs.’ Own THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD now on Blu-ray & Digital.

Enter below for your chance to win a copy of ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ on Blu-Ray!

The contest begins on Friday 12/08 and ends on Friday 12/15 at 10am. Five (5) total winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 12/15 at approximately 10am. Approximate retail value is $20.