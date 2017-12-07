Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans have shared some sweet photos from the couple’s tropical honeymoon.

Ballerini posted a handful of pics of herself relaxing in an idyllic locale. “Hubs is a photographer,” the singer captioned the set.

Evans shared just one image of the couple sharing an intimate moment in the surf with the simple caption of “I do.”

The country singers were married on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Saturday (Dec. 2).

Check out their photos below.

