By Scott T. Sterling

Brett Eldredge is dreaming of a boozy Christmas.

The country star has shared a funny new video making egg nog with his “Aunt Janice.” played by his guitarist Greg Carillo in drag.

The comedic clip is the second such Christmas cooking video from Eldredge, following one made last year upon the release of his holiday album, Glow.

Watch this year’s edition of “Christmas Cooking with Brett and “Aunt Janice” below.