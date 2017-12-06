Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Dr. Ralph Stanley, the Judds, Emmylou Harris and Little Big Town are among the artists to be featured at the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Nashville country music institution has announced its full slate of exhibits for next year, which kicks off March 9 with “American Currents: The Music of 2017.” Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Randy Travis and Chris Young are among the artists featured in the contemporary show.

Little Big Town will be featured in an exhibit launching June 29th, followed by a display spotlighting Dr. Ralph Stanley, which starts July 13th.

The Judds will be the featured artist beginning August 3, with a look at Emmylou Harris’ storied career set to open on Oct. 5.