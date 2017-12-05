Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

When it comes to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, every day feels like Christmas.

On Monday’s episode of The Voice the super-couple performed their new holiday duet “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

Blake and Gwen even had their initials “GB” inscribed on their amps, a symbol that these two aren’t just serious about their relationship but also the music they make together.

Holiday spirit = activated. 🎄 We can’t get enough of @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani’s festive performance of “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” #VoiceTop10 pic.twitter.com/yyvyn4JDcf — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 5, 2017

Check out the cheery performance below and click here to see what Gwen had to say about writing a Christmas song with her beau.