When it comes to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, every day feels like Christmas.

On Monday’s episode of The Voice the super-couple performed their new holiday duet “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

Blake and Gwen even had their initials “GB” inscribed on their amps, a symbol that these two aren’t just serious about their relationship but also the music they make together.

Check out the cheery performance below and click here to see what Gwen had to say about writing a Christmas song with her beau.

 

 

