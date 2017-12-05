Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today
When it comes to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, every day feels like Christmas.
On Monday’s episode of The Voice the super-couple performed their new holiday duet “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”
Blake and Gwen even had their initials “GB” inscribed on their amps, a symbol that these two aren’t just serious about their relationship but also the music they make together.
Check out the cheery performance below