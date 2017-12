Mary called in to the Stylz and Roman Show this morning to salute her husband, 22 year Navy Vet Jermaine Cotillier.

He just retired after last serving at the Great Lakes Naval Base and now has more time to spend with their six year old daughter.

Mary is probably happy to have him home for this reason too!

Jermaine is what she called “a culinary specialist”, which means he’s a fabulous cook.

So what’s his speciality? ¬†How about some Korean short ribs. Yum!

Thanks you for your service Jermaine!