Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Taylor From Sycamore

For today’s College of Country Knowledge, Stylz and Roman headed all the way out to Sycamore, which is out near DeKalb!
Did that long distance play more into Roman’s favor or his opponent, Taylor?
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- It took 38 weeks….but “Greatest Love Story” has finally reached the top of the country charts. Who sings this song? (LANCo)
- Taylor Swift’s Reputation World Tour plays Soldier Field next June. What Chicago sports team calls Soldier Field home? (Soldier Field)
- Darius Rucker performed this song at the CMA Awards….a song that was on Hootie and The Blowfish’s “Cracked Rear View” album from 1994. What song was it? (Hold My Hand)
- Keith Urban joked in a recent interview that his children, his wife and even his cats all have this in common? What is it? (They’re all females)
- Carrie Underwood posted on social media that she’s doing great after having surgery after she broke what? (Wrist)