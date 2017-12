Riley Green is coming back to Chicago to perform live at Joe’s on Weed Street! Riley Green will be back performing his hit songs ‘Bury Me In Dixie’ and ‘Georgia Time’ on January 6th. Do not miss your chance to see him!

The contest begins on Tuesday 12/5 at 10am and ends on Monday 12/18 at 10am. Five (5) total winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 12/18 at approximately 10am. Approximate retail $30.

Click below to enter!

http://rewards.us99country.radio.com/Contest/ETNLNI​