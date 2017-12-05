Chris Stapleton Had the Time of His Life with Chris Pratt on ‘Kimmel’

By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Stapleton lived his best life last night (Dec. 4) on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Related: 5 Best Songs on Chris Stapleton’s ‘Songs from A Room: Volume 2’

The country star was the musical guest on the show, guest-hosted by actor Chris Pratt. Before sitting for an interview with Pratt (over Tennessee whiskey), the pair joined forces for an inspired take on Jennifer Warnes and Bill Medley’s timeless 1987 classic, “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” from the Dirty Dancing soundtrack.

While Pratt is hardly a trained vocalist, Stapleton’s honey-sweet vocals more than carried the comedic performance. Pratt’s action-hero training came in handy towards the end, as he played the Patrick Swayze role by lifting Stapelton over his head (with a little help from some purposefully cheesy special effects).

Watch how it all went down below: