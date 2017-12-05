PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 8: (L-R Top Row) Executive Producers Jon Goldwater and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, cast members Marisol Nichols, Luke Perry, Madchen Amick, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, (L-R front row) Ashleigh Murray, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Spouse, and Casey Cott onstage during the "Riverdale" panel at the CW 2017 Winter TCA Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

The worst part about not watching TV shows that everyone else is obsessed with? Spoilers. And missing out on all the convos during lunch at work.

Thankfully, that’s what summer is for – binge watching shows you couldn’t during the year because of school, work, internships, etc.

Here’s a list of some of the shows you NEED to be watching to stay in the “know”.

Happy binging!

1. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard about the Netflix show and the controversy surrounding it, especially when it comes to elementary and high school students watching it. The topic of the series is suicide, with Clay listening to 13 tapes from Hannah Baker explaining why she committed suicide. It’s a dark and heavy but worth the watch, with parental guidance. Netflix has also given the green light for a second season, so catch up before its too late.

2. Famous in Love (Freeform)

It isn’t Pretty Little Liars but there’s an element of intrigue and possibly even fantasy in Marlene King’s new Freeform series Famous in Love. The series is basically what every girl dreams about when growing up – to score a leading role in a Hollywood movie during an open casting call and propel to fame. But fame is a hard pill to swallow, as Paige soon learns when she’s involved with crumbling friendships, upset parents and a love triangle between the right guy and the famous guy.

3. Riverdale (CW)

Based on the Archie comics, Riverdale admittedly starts off slow but gets you hooked somewhere around the third episode. Archie and his friends Betty, Veronica and Jughead investigate the murder of Jason Blossom that’s as sticky as the maple syrup company owned by the towns seemingly innocent but suspect family, the Blossoms.

4. Dear White People (Netflix)

They say don’t judge a book by its cover and in this case, don’t judge a show by it’s title; the series is not anti-white as the title would have you believe. Taboo subjects of race, prejudice and privilege are discussed through a comedic lens as the series depicts what it’s like to be a black student in a predominantely white college.

5. Designated Survivor (ABC)

Already renewed for a second season, Designated Survivor tells the story of Tom Kirkman, a lower-level cabinet member who was named designated survivor during the State of the Union address. When an attack on the capitol kills everyone, including the current President, he’s forced to take on the highest role in office and prove himself worthy to the American people; a hard feat, especially when you weren’t voted in by the American people who need a strong leader in times of crisis. Tom proves to be that strong leader and the series proves to be an unexpected antidote to Trump’s presidency.

BONUS: Andi Mack (Disney Channel)

Don’t knock the show just because of the network. Brought to you by the same genius behind Lizzie McGuire, Andi Mack is probably the networks boldest new show. The series follows Andi, a 13-year-old girl whose world is completely changed when she finds out that her cool older sister is actually her mom. It’s surprisingly raw and emotional and despite the mature content, a great series for children who are ready for something a little less fluffy.

BONUS: Stranger Things (Netflix)

You’ve heard all the hoopla surrounding the supernatural show set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana where 12-year-old Will Byers goes missing. As they search for answers for his dissapearance, they realize the forces that they are dealing with aren’t exactly human and it’s all because of the government.