Thomas Rhett Reveals His Celebrity Crush

By Vicki Pepper

Even though Thomas Rhett is happily married to his wife Lauren, he has his celebrity crushes, just like the rest of us. So who are they?

“My celebrity crush changes,” the singer said in a press statement. “For the longest time, it was Rachel McAdams, and she will probably always be in there, but lately it’s been the girl from Tarzan, Margot Robbie.”

Robbie is an Australian actress who has appeared in such high profile films as Suicide Squad and The Wolf of Wall Street. She plays the lead as controversial figure skater Tonya Harding in the forthcoming film I, Tonya, which opens Dec. 8.