Taylor Swift Scores First Hot Country Song Since 2013

Taylor Swift really can do it all.

She can put up receipts, get her clapback, and change her sound while still managing to land one song that will keep her straddling the country charts.

Taylor Swift has made the Hot Country Songs Billboard chart for the first time since 2013 thanks to “New Year’s Day.”

The ballad from her album Reputation isn’t a straightforward country song but it’s influenced by the genre so Swift’s label, Big Machine Radio, sent it to country stations, which obviously embraced the genre’s former gem.

Previously, Swift made the charts with Tim McGraw’s “Highway Don’t Care,” which marked her 19th Hot Country Song at the top 10.

Congrats girl!

Read more here!