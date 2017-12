Stephanie from Wheeling called the Stylz and Roman Show this morning to honor the three people in her family that have served in the military.

Both her grandfather and uncle have served, but it’s her niece that is the one most recently to enroll!

Stephanie’s niece Katie just graduated from high school this past fall and just joined the Navy last week!

Stephanie described her niece as a “down-home midwestern girl” that she expects big things from!

Congrats Katie!  Thanks for serving our country!