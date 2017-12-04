Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Jessica From Hoffman Estates

Jessica was hoping to unseat Roman, win a $100 and grab some LakeShake tickets with that cash!
Did she fulfill her dream or did Roman continue his winning streak?
Email Mornings@US99.com for your chance at Roman!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Thomas Rhett says he wants to incorporate his daughter Willa Gray’s heritage into their holiday traditions. What country was Willa adopted from? (Uganda)
- This artist says that if it happened again…he’d lip sync again just like he did at the CMA Awards. Who is this? (Garth Brooks)
- What Kenny Chesney song features the following lyrics “Yeah we scream, yeah we shout ’til we don’t have a voice…..In the streets, in the crowds, it ain’t nothing but noise…” (Noise)
- According to a recent survey….Keith Urban has the most played songs at the Waffle House. Urban calls his wife Nic….but what’s her full name? (Nicole Kidman)
- Darius Rucker says his dream collaboration would be with Paul McCartney. McCartney’s best known for being part of what Fab Foursome? (The Beatles)