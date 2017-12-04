Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Jessica From Hoffman Estates

Jessica was hoping to unseat Roman, win a $100 and grab some LakeShake tickets with that cash!

Did she fulfill her dream or did Roman continue his winning streak?

Today’s Questions and Answers:

  1. Thomas Rhett says he wants to incorporate his daughter Willa Gray’s heritage into their holiday traditions.  What country was Willa adopted from? (Uganda)
  2. This artist says that if it happened again…he’d lip sync again just like he did at the CMA Awards.  Who is this? (Garth Brooks)
  3. What Kenny Chesney song features the following lyrics “Yeah we scream, yeah we shout ’til we don’t have a voice…..In the streets, in the crowds, it ain’t nothing but noise…” (Noise)
  4. According to a recent survey….Keith Urban has the most played songs at the Waffle House.  Urban calls his wife Nic….but what’s her full name? (Nicole Kidman)
  5. Darius Rucker says his dream collaboration would be with Paul McCartney.  McCartney’s best known for being part of what Fab Foursome? (The Beatles)
