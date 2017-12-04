Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding Will Be Televised, Obviously

As if you expected anything less. Haven’t you heard, Americans are obsessed with the royals!

The upcoming nuptials between Prince Harry and his soon-to-be bride Meghan Markle will be televised.

TMZ reports that similair to the weddings of both Diana and Charles, and William and Kate, cameras will be allowed in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the ceremony.

It will be a pool camera, which basically means that all outlets will plug into the sources the royals provide and broadcast from there. Sorry journalists, no scoring an invite to this one!

A spokesperson for the royal family confirmed the news in a statement:

“The couple of course wants the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family… They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved.”

When William and Kate tied the knot, it was a 24/7 televised ordeal that was watched by around 23 million Americans.

Since Meghan herself is American, we expect that number to grow drastically.

I told you, us Americans love the royals!