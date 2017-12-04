Montgomery Gentry Announces ‘Here’s to You’ 2018 Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Montgomery Gentry is set to kick off the band’s 20th anniversary with the “Here’s to You” tour for 2018.

The tour is in support of the forthcoming new album, Here’s to You, and will be the first time the band will hit the road without the late Troy Gentry.

“I’m anxious to get back out on the road and play some new music for our friends and fans,” Eddie Montgomery said in a press statement. “Next year marks the 20th anniversary of our band – we’ve got lots to celebrate and look forward to in 2018.”

Here’s to You is set to arrive on Feb. 2. Check out the full tour itinerary below.

1/19 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center+

1/20 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena+

2/9 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

2/10 – Springfield, IL @ Boondocks

2/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ 8 Seconds Saloon

3/2 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

3/3 – Lynchburg, VA @ Phase 2

3/9 – Jordan, NY @ Kegs Canalside

3/10 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s

3/16 – Medina, OH @ Thirsty Cowboy

3/17 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

3/22 – Augusta, GA @ Country Club Dance Hall and Saloon

3/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

6/2 – Marion, KS @ Chingawassa Days Festival

7/6 – Ft. Loramie, OH @ Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes

7/13 – New Salem, ND @ ND Country Fest

7/14 – Pierz, MN @ Pierz Freedom Fest

7/20 – Hillsboro, MO @ Jefferson County Fair

7/21 – Springville, IN @ The Boogie

7/27 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

7/28 – Bar Harbor, ME @ Criterion Theater

8/2 – West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair

8/17 – Zanesville, OH @ Muskingum County Fair

9/8 – Manistee, MI @ Little River Casino

9/15 – Ventura, CA @ Boots and Brews

+ Supporting act for Alabama

