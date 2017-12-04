Hailee Steinfeld Shares ‘Let Me Go’ Music Video Featuring Florida Georgia Line

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Hailee Steinfeld at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Hailee Steinfeld’s pop career has gone from hit to hit since her debut album Haiz dropped in 2015. The Academy Award-nominated actress most recently released “Let Me Go,” a crossover collaboration with Florida Georgia Line.

Now, the official video for “Let Me Go” is here and it features the FGL guys wandering through the woods, while Steinfeld appears in a variety of backdrops, from a California hiking trail to a glitzy party and in a makeup chair.

In addition to FGL, “Let Me Go” features singer-songwriter Andrew Watt and was produced by Swedish DJ Alesso. The song will likely appear on Steinfeld’s second studio album, which doesn’t have a name or release date as of now.

Watch the video below.

