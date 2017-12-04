Country Music Stars Who Walked Down the Aisle in 2017

All the fabulous country weddings of 2017 you need to know about.

Some of these moments and dresses will take your breath away!

1. Kacey Musgraves & Ruston Kelly – The country singers tired the knot on October 14 in a rustic ceremony in Tennessee. Kacey walked down the aisle barefoot in a stunning long-sleeved lace gown. Ruston wore an emerald green jacket that accented the greenery of the outdoors and black tuxedo pants.

🖤 A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on Oct 17, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

2. Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans – Country singer Kelsea Ballerini wed fellow country artists Morgan Evans on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on December 2. She walked down the aisle barefoot an wore a “simple, classic gown with lace details by Berta.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds! 💕 Country stars #KelseaBallerini and #MorganEvans tied the knot in an oceanside ceremony in Mexico. Tap the link in the bio for all the details. |📷: @josephllanes A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Dec 2, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

3. Sam Hunt & Hannah Lee Fowler – After finding their way back to each other in 2016, Hunt and his college sweetheart Hannah Lee Fowler wed in Georgia in April. Sam wasn’t too vocal about the wedding but did tell ET that it would be “intimate and hometown.”

BBMA's A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on May 21, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

4. Dan Smyers & Abby Law – Both members on Dan + Shay got married this year. Dan Smyers was first up, marrying Abby in a Nashville ceremony on May 13th. Dan told People, “We built our love story in Nashville, and it’ll be cool to get everybody there to see where it all began for us.”

4 Months. 😍 Where does the time go?! A post shared by Abby Law Smyers (@abbysmyers) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

5. Shay Mooney & Hannah Billingsley – The other half of Dan + Shay wed former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley on October 20th. The ceremony was held on the Mooney family property in Arkansas followed by an intimate outdoor reception. The new parents, who welcomed son Asher James in early January, also included him in the wedding.

6. Clare Bowen & Brandon Robert Young – The Nashville star married her longtime boyfriend and fellow musician, Brandon Robert Young, at the Cedar Hill Refuge in Nashville, on Oct. 21.

It wouldn’t have been our wedding if someone hadn’t just taken a bite out of my bouquet. Horse Who Shall Remain Nameless is unimpressed here, as he had just been asked to quit eating the freesias until the party. There are hoof prints in my veil… 🥂🌸✨ #foreverbowenyoung 📸:@alyssajoyphoto 💕✨ A post shared by Clare Bowen (@clarembee) on Nov 7, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

7. Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich – The Dancing With the Stars judge and country singer married NHL player Brooks Laich in an intimate outdoor wedding in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho before roughly 200 guests. Julianne wore a stunning Marchesa gown.