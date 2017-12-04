Country Music Stars Who Walked Down the Aisle in 2017

All the fabulous country weddings of 2017 you need to know about.
Some of these moments and dresses will take your breath away!
1. Kacey Musgraves & Ruston Kelly – The country singers tired the knot on October 14 in a rustic ceremony in Tennessee. Kacey walked down the aisle barefoot in a stunning long-sleeved lace gown. Ruston wore an emerald green jacket that accented the greenery of the outdoors and black tuxedo pants.
2. Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans – Country singer Kelsea Ballerini wed fellow country artists Morgan Evans on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on December 2. She walked down the aisle barefoot an wore a “simple, classic gown with lace details by Berta.”
3. Sam Hunt & Hannah Lee Fowler – After finding their way back to each other in 2016, Hunt and his college sweetheart Hannah Lee Fowler wed in Georgia in April. Sam wasn’t too vocal about the wedding but did tell ET that it would be “intimate and hometown.”
4. Dan Smyers & Abby Law – Both members on Dan + Shay got married this year. Dan Smyers was first up, marrying Abby in a Nashville ceremony on May 13th. Dan told People, “We built our love story in Nashville, and it’ll be cool to get everybody there to see where it all began for us.”
5. Shay Mooney & Hannah Billingsley – The other half of Dan + Shay wed former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley on October 20th. The ceremony was held on the Mooney family property in Arkansas followed by an intimate outdoor reception. The new parents, who welcomed son Asher James in early January, also included him in the wedding.
So proud of this guy right here. He done got hitched. Look us man…finally growin up…(nawww) You and @abbysmyers are absolutely perfect for each other and I can't wait to see the amazing things you do together. It was an honor to be a part of you're absolutely incredible day. Love you brother. I'll be here getting a tan while you're gone so I don't completely disappear next time I wear a white shirt.
6. Clare Bowen & Brandon Robert Young – The Nashville star married her longtime boyfriend and fellow musician, Brandon Robert Young, at the Cedar Hill Refuge in Nashville, on Oct. 21.
7. Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich – The Dancing With the Stars judge and country singer married NHL player Brooks Laich in an intimate outdoor wedding in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho before roughly 200 guests. Julianne wore a stunning Marchesa gown.
I wholeheartedly agree with everything @brookslaich said. @joesmith.la your presence, words, and love not only touched Brooks and I so deeply, but truly affected all of our friends and family. You truly have a gift from god, and he shines through in everything you do. We are so grateful that we will have this moment for the rest of our lives and that we get to share it with you. Our amazing friend 🙏🏼❤️ #Repost @brookslaich ・・・ I want to thank my dear friend and pastor @joesmith.la for blessing my wife and I with his presence, advice, and service when he married us in July. The ceremony was the single greatest moment of my life and I am so grateful you chose to spend it with us! You are the man pal, the world needs more people like you and the blessings you share! #godbless 🙏