BABY BOOM! Country Stars Who Have Welcomed Babies in 2017

June 7, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Gregory on the red carpet during the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center.

2017 was quite the baby boom for country music.

Every major country artists was expanding his/her brood and all the wives were hanging out exchanging tips and advice.

Here are all the country babies born this year… and some that we’re already anticipating in 2018!

 

1. Thomas Rhett – Rhett and wife Lauren Akins brought home not one but two babies this year! They adopted daughter Willa Gray Akins from Uganda and brought her home on May 11. Shortly after, Lauren gave birth to Ada James on August 12th!

 

2. Jason Aldean – Alden and wife Brittany welcomed baby boy Memphis on December 2nd.

Cheering on the Dawgs from the hospital with the newest member of Dawg Nation. #secchampionship #godawgs

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

 

 

3. Brantley Gilbert – Gilber and wife Amber struggled to conceive but welcomed their son, Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert, on November 11.

From my family to yours…. Happy Thanksgiving….

A post shared by Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) on

 

4. Chris Lucas – LoCash’s singer Chris Lucas and wife Kaitlyn welcomed their third child, daughter Violet Reid Lucas, on Sept. 3!

 

5. Kimberly Schlapman – The Little Big Town singer and her husband, Steven, welcomed a baby girl in January. They adopted Dolly Grace in a domestic adoption.

 

 6. Lee Brice – Brice and wife Sara welcomed their third chilld, daughter Trulee Nanette Brice, on June 2nd.

Can't believe I've been staring at her pretty face for a month already…

A post shared by Lee Brice (@leebrice) on

 

7. Justin Moore – Moore and wife Kate welcomed their fourth child and first son, Thomas South More, on June 11.

Happy Monday….lol

A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on

 

8. Shay Mooney – Dan + Shay’s singer Shay and then-fiancee, Hannah Billingsley, welcomed their first child, son Asher James Mooney, on January 24th. They wed on October 21st.

 

9. Mo Pitney – Mo Pitney and wife Emily welcomed a baby girl in Janaury. Evelyn Nadine was born premature but it all ended well.

Finding new kinds and depths of love..thankful for His beautiful design .

A post shared by Mo Pitney (@mopitney) on

 

10. Randy Rogers – Rogers and wife Chelsea welcomed daughter Rainey Ryan Rogers on May 16. This is their third daughter.

‪Welcome to the family Rainey Ryan! Via @people

A post shared by Randy Rogers Band (@randyrogersband) on

 

11. Jimmy De Martini – Zac Brown Band’s fiddle player and vocalist Jimmy De Martini and wife Stacey welcomed their fourth child and first daughter, Jonelle, on April 4.

 

 

12. Curtis Rempel – High Valley band member Rempel and his wife welcomed their second child, baby girl Millie June,  on April 7.

 

COMING SOON!

 

13. Tyler Hubbard – The Florida Georgia Line singer and wife Hayley are expecting a girl in december. Due to an error in the blood test, the couple believed they were having a baby boy initially.

Three more weeks until we get to meet our little angel 😇

A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on

 

14. Dave Haywood – Haywood and wife Kelly are expecting their second child, a baby girl, in December.

 

15. Dylan Scott – Dylan and his wife will welcome a baby boy in 2018.

 

16. Coy Bowles – Zac Brown Band’s guitarist is expecting his second child, a baby girl, with wife Kylie. She’s due in the Spring of 2018.

Coy's adding another seat to the Family Table! Big congrats out to the Bowles' family!

A post shared by Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) on

17. Hillary Scott – Hillary Scott and hubby Chris Tyrrell are expecting TWIN girls in 2018!
