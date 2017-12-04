BABY BOOM! Country Stars Who Have Welcomed Babies in 2017

2017 was quite the baby boom for country music.
Every major country artists was expanding his/her brood and all the wives were hanging out exchanging tips and advice.
Here are all the country babies born this year… and some that we’re already anticipating in 2018!
1. Thomas Rhett – Rhett and wife Lauren Akins brought home not one but two babies this year! They adopted daughter Willa Gray Akins from Uganda and brought her home on May 11. Shortly after, Lauren gave birth to Ada James on August 12th!
2. Jason Aldean – Alden and wife Brittany welcomed baby boy Memphis on December 2nd.
3. Brantley Gilbert – Gilber and wife Amber struggled to conceive but welcomed their son, Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert, on November 11.
4. Chris Lucas – LoCash’s singer Chris Lucas and wife Kaitlyn welcomed their third child, daughter Violet Reid Lucas, on Sept. 3!
5. Kimberly Schlapman – The Little Big Town singer and her husband, Steven, welcomed a baby girl in January. They adopted Dolly Grace in a domestic adoption.
6. Lee Brice – Brice and wife Sara welcomed their third chilld, daughter Trulee Nanette Brice, on June 2nd.
7. Justin Moore – Moore and wife Kate welcomed their fourth child and first son, Thomas South More, on June 11.
8. Shay Mooney – Dan + Shay’s singer Shay and then-fiancee, Hannah Billingsley, welcomed their first child, son Asher James Mooney, on January 24th. They wed on October 21st.
9. Mo Pitney – Mo Pitney and wife Emily welcomed a baby girl in Janaury. Evelyn Nadine was born premature but it all ended well.
10. Randy Rogers – Rogers and wife Chelsea welcomed daughter Rainey Ryan Rogers on May 16. This is their third daughter.
11. Jimmy De Martini – Zac Brown Band’s fiddle player and vocalist Jimmy De Martini and wife Stacey welcomed their fourth child and first daughter, Jonelle, on April 4.
12. Curtis Rempel – High Valley band member Rempel and his wife welcomed their second child, baby girl Millie June, on April 7.
COMING SOON!
13. Tyler Hubbard – The Florida Georgia Line singer and wife Hayley are expecting a girl in december. Due to an error in the blood test, the couple believed they were having a baby boy initially.
14. Dave Haywood – Haywood and wife Kelly are expecting their second child, a baby girl, in December.
Yes we are beyond excited for a baby girl this Dec!!! Really can't believe it. We feel very blessed, partly terrified, and I've already cried twice and the baby is not even here yet 🤷🏻♂️ also kelli looking 🔥😘 and Cashie gonna be a great big brother! 👨👩👧👦 thanks as always to @hodgesusry for the lit photo! And huge congrats too @hillaryscottla 💃 #babybellum
15. Dylan Scott – Dylan and his wife will welcome a baby boy in 2018.
16. Coy Bowles – Zac Brown Band’s guitarist is expecting his second child, a baby girl, with wife Kylie. She’s due in the Spring of 2018.
We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls! Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls. Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can't wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent, and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely!