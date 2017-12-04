BABY BOOM! Country Stars Who Have Welcomed Babies in 2017

2017 was quite the baby boom for country music.

Every major country artists was expanding his/her brood and all the wives were hanging out exchanging tips and advice.

Here are all the country babies born this year… and some that we’re already anticipating in 2018!

1. Thomas Rhett – Rhett and wife Lauren Akins brought home not one but two babies this year! They adopted daughter Willa Gray Akins from Uganda and brought her home on May 11. Shortly after, Lauren gave birth to Ada James on August 12th!

In this weeks issue of @people – Lauren, Willa Gray, Ada James and I share a look into our lives as a family of 4. Check it out on people.com PC: @juliepaisleyphotography A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Aug 30, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

2. Jason Aldean – Alden and wife Brittany welcomed baby boy Memphis on December 2nd.

Cheering on the Dawgs from the hospital with the newest member of Dawg Nation. #secchampionship #godawgs A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Dec 2, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

3. Brantley Gilbert – Gilber and wife Amber struggled to conceive but welcomed their son, Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert, on November 11.

From my family to yours…. Happy Thanksgiving…. A post shared by Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:30am PST

4. Chris Lucas – LoCash’s singer Chris Lucas and wife Kaitlyn welcomed their third child, daughter Violet Reid Lucas, on Sept. 3!

VIolet Reid Lucas. @people #babynews http://people.com/babies/locash-chris-lucas-welcomes-daughter-violet-reid/ A post shared by LOCASH (@locash) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

5. Kimberly Schlapman – The Little Big Town singer and her husband, Steven, welcomed a baby girl in January. They adopted Dolly Grace in a domestic adoption.

The New Year brought our family new love. We're so excited to introduce you to Daisy's little sister, Dolly Grace. ❤️ A post shared by Kimberly Schlapman (@ohgussie) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:01am PST

6. Lee Brice – Brice and wife Sara welcomed their third chilld, daughter Trulee Nanette Brice, on June 2nd.

Can't believe I've been staring at her pretty face for a month already… A post shared by Lee Brice (@leebrice) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

7. Justin Moore – Moore and wife Kate welcomed their fourth child and first son, Thomas South More, on June 11.

Happy Monday….lol A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

8. Shay Mooney – Dan + Shay’s singer Shay and then-fiancee, Hannah Billingsley, welcomed their first child, son Asher James Mooney, on January 24th. They wed on October 21st.

Chillin with little me 😊 You've changed my life forever. Feelin so blessed with this amazing life. We did good @hannah.billingsley ☺️ A post shared by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

9. Mo Pitney – Mo Pitney and wife Emily welcomed a baby girl in Janaury. Evelyn Nadine was born premature but it all ended well.

Finding new kinds and depths of love..thankful for His beautiful design . A post shared by Mo Pitney (@mopitney) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:18pm PST

10. Randy Rogers – Rogers and wife Chelsea welcomed daughter Rainey Ryan Rogers on May 16. This is their third daughter.

‪Welcome to the family Rainey Ryan! Via @people A post shared by Randy Rogers Band (@randyrogersband) on May 16, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

11. Jimmy De Martini – Zac Brown Band’s fiddle player and vocalist Jimmy De Martini and wife Stacey welcomed their fourth child and first daughter, Jonelle, on April 4.

Big congratulations to Stacey and Jimmy De Martini who welcomed their fourth child and first daughter Jonelle on April 4, weighing in at 6 lbs 5oz. Jonelle joins big brothers James (9), Joseph (6) and Jackson (almost 2). A post shared by Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

12. Curtis Rempel – High Valley band member Rempel and his wife welcomed their second child, baby girl Millie June, on April 7.

Thrilled to welcome our amazing baby girl to the family! Millie June arrived on Friday and her mommy and I couldn't be more in love 😍😍 A post shared by The Original Abe Wood Co. (@curtis.rempel) on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

COMING SOON!

13. Tyler Hubbard – The Florida Georgia Line singer and wife Hayley are expecting a girl in december. Due to an error in the blood test, the couple believed they were having a baby boy initially.

Three more weeks until we get to meet our little angel 😇 A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Dec 2, 2017 at 5:25am PST

14. Dave Haywood – Haywood and wife Kelly are expecting their second child, a baby girl, in December.

15. Dylan Scott – Dylan and his wife will welcome a baby boy in 2018.

Can we just take a moment and look at how hot my 37 week pregnant wife is!! Like what the WHAT?!?! 🔥 📸: @desiraegphoto A post shared by Dylan Scott (@dylanscottcountry) on Nov 16, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

16. Coy Bowles – Zac Brown Band’s guitarist is expecting his second child, a baby girl, with wife Kylie. She’s due in the Spring of 2018.

Coy's adding another seat to the Family Table! Big congrats out to the Bowles' family! A post shared by Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) on Nov 29, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

17. Hillary Scott – Hillary Scott and hubby Chris Tyrrell are expecting TWIN girls in 2018!