Kelsea Ballerini is MARRIED!!!!

We’ve been waiting anxiously for the star to wed her Australian hunny, Morgan Evans — and they finally said ‘I do’!!

We’re still getting details of the magical night, but Kelsea gushed to her fans this morning about her newlywed bliss!!

Andddd you might have missed her beautiful message to her now-husband in her thank-you section of her album “Unapologetically.”

“To the human that helped me understand true love and brings so much magic into my life every day, Morgan Evans… I can’t wait to marry you and write all of the sappy love songs for you for the rest of my life.”