Kelsea Ballerini is MARRIED!!!!

By Kimmie Caruba
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini pose backstage at the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

We’ve been waiting anxiously for the star to wed her Australian hunny, Morgan Evans — and they finally said ‘I do’!!

We’re still getting details of the magical night, but Kelsea gushed to her fans this morning about her newlywed bliss!!

Andddd you might have missed her beautiful message to her now-husband in her thank-you section of her album “Unapologetically.”

“To the human that helped me understand true love and brings so much magic into my life every day, Morgan Evans… I can’t wait to marry you and write all of the sappy love songs for you for the rest of my life.”

