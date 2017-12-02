Tyler Hubbard shares beautiful new maternity photo

We were more than thrilled at the country baby boom and things are about to get even more exciting! Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren have welcomed their daughter, Ada James. Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany announced the arrival of their son, Memphis, on Friday. Justin Moore welcomed his (first!) son, South. But theres a little one we still have yet to meet!

Tyler Hubbard & his wife Hayley’s baby GIRL!!!

You might remember that baby Hubbard is already full of surprises — at her gender reveal party, everyone went home thinking that the couple were expecting a son… weeks later it revealed that Tyler would be having a daughter!!

It’s almost time for her arrival, and in honor of the upcoming birth, Tyler shared a beautiful new maternity photo of him and his wife — they couldn’t look happier & more in love!!