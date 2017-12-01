Wedding Talk: Drew Scott Talks Upcoming Wedding Details

Drew Scott is ready to start wedding planning.

The Property Brothers star revealed that since he’s done with the grueling Dancing with the Stars schedule he has time to focus on his upcoming nuptials to fiancee Linda Phan.

“It’s an exciting time for Linda and me,” he told Us Weekly about his May wedding.

With a date set and a secret Italian location in the works, the pair are now focusing on the venue.

“We’re coming up with some handcrafted fun stuff for everybody, designing the cake and designing different aspects of what we want the ceremony to look like,” said the reality star. “There are a lot of elements going into it, but the main thing for us is we want to spend time with our family and friends and celebrate.”

He also reveals that Phan hasn’t picked out her dress yet.

“I think once we lock down a location, everything else will be easier,” she admitted. As for Scott, he’s definitely going to embrace his Scottish roots! “There will definitely be a kilt utilized,” he explains.

One thing they don’t really have to worry about? The first dance.

His time on the dancing competetion really came at the right time and the fourth-place finisher wants to keep practicing.

Will Emma Slater help him choreograph?