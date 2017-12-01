US*99 Presents Country Lakeshake – Get Presale Tickets First!

Put the gift of country music under the tree this season and look forward to the first official weekend of summer in Chicago. US*99 Presents Country LakeShake Festival running June 22nd to 24th, 2018 at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island by the Museum Campus and Soldier Field! And get this — prices start at $49.50 plus applicable fees!
FRIDAY, JUNE 22
Blake Shelton
Lee Brice
Tracy Lawrence
LOCASH
RaeLynn
Runaway June
SATURDAY, JUNE 23
Dierks Bentley
Billy Currington
Jackie Lee
Jillian Jacqueline
SUNDAY, JUNE 24
Florida Georgia Line
Cole Swindell
Chris Lane
Dylan Scott
Russell Dickerson
AND MANY MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED!
Single day passes start at $49.75* for single day lawn, $99* for single day full festival access to $99* for 3-day lawn and $199* for full festival access passes. *plus applicable fees, while supplies last.
A special US*99 pre-sale will run on Thursday, December 7th from 10am to 11:59pm. Use the password US99.
Passes for the general public will go on sale Friday, December 8th at 10am at Lakshakefestival.com.
