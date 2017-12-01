US*99 Presents Country Lakeshake – Get Presale Tickets First!

Put the gift of country music under the tree this season and look forward to the first official weekend of summer in Chicago. US*99 Presents Country LakeShake Festival running June 22nd to 24th, 2018 at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island by the Museum Campus and Soldier Field! And get this — prices start at $49.50 plus applicable fees!

FRIDAY, JUNE 22

Blake Shelton

Lee Brice

Tracy Lawrence

LOCASH

RaeLynn

Runaway June

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

Dierks Bentley

Billy Currington

Jackie Lee

Jillian Jacqueline

 

SUNDAY, JUNE 24

Florida Georgia Line

Cole Swindell

Chris Lane

Dylan Scott

Russell Dickerson

 

AND MANY MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED!

Single day passes start at $49.75* for single day lawn, $99* for single day full festival access to $99* for 3-day lawn and $199* for full festival access passes. *plus applicable fees, while supplies last.

A special US*99 pre-sale will run on Thursday, December 7th from 10am to 11:59pm. Use the password US99.

Passes for the general public will go on sale Friday, December 8th at 10am at Lakshakefestival.com.

LakeShake 2018 includes headlining performances from:

Blake Shelton

Friday, June 22nd

Dierks Bentley

Saturday, June 23rd

Florida Georgia Line

Sunday, June 24th… and more artists to come!

