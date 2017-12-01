Things are looking right side up because Netflix announced that Stranger Things has been renewed for a third season.
That means we don’t have to say goodbye to our favorite nerds, Eleven or the Upsie Down just yet!
The series, which takes place in Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opened the door to another dimension thus unleashing monsterish hell, became an instant hit with audiences.
The first season alone garnered 18 Emmy nominations and worldwide praise.
Although Netflix doesn’t release viewership numbers, Nielsen says 15.8 million American viewers watched the first episode of the series’ second season by its third day of release.
Show creators Matt and ross Duffer told USA Today that they hoped to continue to show for more than three seasons.
“We have an end game,” Ross said. “We don’t really know how many seasons — we know it’ll be more than three. We have rough ideas of what Season 3 will be, but we like to keep it flexible. It always ends up different than we were ever expecting.
No futher information was given about the series an a premiere date was not set.
The second season premiered at the end of October, just in time for Halloween.