Things are looking right side up because Netflix announced that Stranger Things has been renewed for a third season.

That means we don’t have to say goodbye to our favorite nerds, Eleven or the Upsie Down just yet!

FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 1, 2017

The series, which takes place in Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opened the door to another dimension thus unleashing monsterish hell, became an instant hit with audiences.

The first season alone garnered 18 Emmy nominations and worldwide praise.

Although Netflix doesn’t release viewership numbers, Nielsen says 15.8 million American viewers watched the first episode of the series’ second season by its third day of release.

Show creators Matt and ross Duffer told USA Today that they hoped to continue to show for more than three seasons.